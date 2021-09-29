Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 49,249 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,249 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,820,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

