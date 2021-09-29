MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 4.5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 1,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 489,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

