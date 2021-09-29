Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $607,121.22 and $10,790.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

