musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 1.8%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 5,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 146,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

