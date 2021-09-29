Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

FALN stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

