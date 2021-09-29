Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after acquiring an additional 223,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 147,983 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

