Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

