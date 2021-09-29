Mutual Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $135.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.