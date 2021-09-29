N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Down 5.5%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 10,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get N-able alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.