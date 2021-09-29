National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

CNQ stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

