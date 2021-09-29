Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $39,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

