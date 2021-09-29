Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,384 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,369.31 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,342.96. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

