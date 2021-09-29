Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

