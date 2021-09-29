Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.07 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

