Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.