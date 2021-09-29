Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $22.10. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 9,499 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

