Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.34. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

NAUT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

