Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Down 3.3%

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 13,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,930,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Navient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.