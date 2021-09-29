NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.