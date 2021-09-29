NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,605,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228,665 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $118,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 45.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

