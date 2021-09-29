NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00171214 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

