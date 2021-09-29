Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.18

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.18 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 68,243 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £130.99 million and a P/E ratio of 73.25.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.