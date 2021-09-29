Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,147,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $24.71 on Wednesday, hitting $608.56. 175,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

