Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.