Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 11,783.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Nokia worth $109,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

