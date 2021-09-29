Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
NHYDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 200,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
