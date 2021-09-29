Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NHYDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 200,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

