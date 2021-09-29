North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,525. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.