North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URNM)

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,782 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 428 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46.

