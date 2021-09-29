Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.73

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.73 and last traded at $164.53, with a volume of 97166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.61.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

