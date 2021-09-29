Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.73

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.73 and last traded at $164.53, with a volume of 97166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.61.
NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.82 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.