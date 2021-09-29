NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.96. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 8,657 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

