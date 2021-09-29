Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Volume Hits $151,881.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and $151,881.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.