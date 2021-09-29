NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $200.12 and last traded at $200.33. 6,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,968,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

