O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

