Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,636,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,330 shares of company stock worth $48,534,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

