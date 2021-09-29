Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 22.82%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.21 -$576.07 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 2.08 -$874.17 million $11.51 7.63

Obsidian Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 100.19% 85.43% 33.99% Laredo Petroleum -67.47% -499.97% 8.18%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

