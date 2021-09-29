Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.47. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 2,094 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
