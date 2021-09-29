Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.47. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 2,094 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

