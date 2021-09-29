OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.75

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 318015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

