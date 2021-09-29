OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

OGE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 1,400,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

