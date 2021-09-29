Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.39

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $27.38. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

