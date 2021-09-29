Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. Okta has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.33.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

