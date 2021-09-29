Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $315.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.51 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $179.82 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,062,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.