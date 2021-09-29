Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Purchases $63,530.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

