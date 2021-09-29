OMG Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $1.88 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.11 or 0.00025913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00375605 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

