Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 292,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.