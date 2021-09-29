OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $532,817.20 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $532,817.20 and $110,710.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

