OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $394,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840 over the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.