OptionRoom Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $69,054.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00104157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.94 or 0.99813425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.22 or 0.06801562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00773419 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.