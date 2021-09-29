Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 793.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,876 shares of company stock worth $48,248,696 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.