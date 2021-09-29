OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a P/E ratio of 151.43 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

