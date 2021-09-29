Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OM opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

